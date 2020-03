Najomtien residents want police to crack down on the illegal dumping of garbage along a local access road.

The 50-meter stretch of access road running parallel to Sukhumvit Road between Najomtien Soi 8 and Soi 10 opened March 28, 2018, but is bordered by open ground.

The road used to have “no dumping” signs, but those quickly disappeared. Residents say the rubbish is stinky and unsightly and want police to fence off the area and increase surveillance to catch the dumpers.