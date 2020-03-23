Pattaya motorcyclists think Covid-19 a free pass to drive like idiots

According to Pattaya’s bad drivers, because of the coronavirus they should no longer be ticketed for risking their lives and others.

Rather than wear helmets, gets a license, drive on the correct side of the road and not speed, motorcyclists stopped at a police checkpoint on Thepprasit Road at the Kheha Weekend Market March 21 blamed the police for enforcing traffic laws and writing them tickets.

The bad-driver logic goes like this: Yes, we know we’re breaking the law, but we don’t have any money now because of business closures and tourist departures due to the coronavirus. So we should be given a pass.

More than 3,200 people were killed on Thailand’s roads already this year, the overwhelmingly majority on motorbikes. Meanwhile, only one Thai has died from Covid-19.











