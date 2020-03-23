Pattaya Waterworks Authority cuts water bills, refunds deposits during coronavirus crisis

The Pattaya Waterworks Authority will cut rates and refund deposits for water meters to help ease the financial crunch of the coronavirus pandemic.







PWA Pattaya Manager Sutat Nutchpan said March 20 water bills will be reduced by 3 percent for three months through June, which will cost the utility 200 million baht nationwide.

The PWA also will pay out another about 1.8 billion baht in refunds for 3.7 million water meters. Refunds should appear on bills starting in April automatically so customers do not need to visit a utility office.

Hotels and apartment houses also are getting a break with the PWA offering a six-month grace period on bills through May during which businesses only need to pay the interest, not principal, on outstanding bills.

For more information, visit pwa.co.th.

