‘Pattaya Music Festival’- Traffic closure and free baht-buses service for March 7-8

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has announced temporary road closures on March 7-8, from 3:00 PM to 1:00 AM for ‘Pattaya Music Festival 2025’. The affected route spans from Dolphin Circle to Central Pattaya Beach Road.

The closure is expected to impact traffic flow, and authorities apologize for any inconvenience caused.







To assist commuters during the road closure, a free songthaew (baht-buses) shuttle service will be available on designated routes between 4 PM and Midnight. The provided routes are:

Route A: Nong Yai Temple on Sukhumvit Road – Dolphin Circle

Route B: Harbor Mall Central Pattaya Road – Central Shopping Mall on Pattaya Beach Road

The free transport service aims to ease travel disruptions and ensure convenient transportation for residents and visitors during the affected period.





























