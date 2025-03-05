Empowering Lives in Pattaya – Nongprue and Chonburi Employment Office verify job and career support for disabled individuals

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nongprue Municipality, East Pattaya, in collaboration with the Chonburi Provincial Employment Office, conducted a verification process for 12 disabled individuals receiving employment support and career funding under the government’s disability empowerment initiative.

The event took place at the Nongprue Municipality Office, where eligible participants arrived to confirm their status according to regulations. Officials from the Chonburi Provincial Employment Office interviewed all 12 beneficiaries, who were selected for employment support and career grants under Section 35 of the Persons with Disabilities Empowerment Act.







The initiative is supported by four private sector companies: SIG Combibloc Ltd., Chokchai Pibul Ltd., Saha Pathanapibul Public Company Limited, and Thai Summit Cable & Parts Ltd. All 12 individuals had registered under the “Opportunities and Hope Project,” which aims to provide sustainable employment and financial assistance to people with disabilities or their caregivers. This initiative aligns with the Persons with Disabilities Empowerment Act B.E. 2550 (2007) and its amendment (B.E. 2556 – 2013), ensuring that individuals with disabilities can earn a livelihood and improve their quality of life.



Nongprue Municipality has been running this program since 2017, significantly impacting the local disabled community. From 2017 to 2022, a total of 358 individuals received support under Section 35. More recently, 67 individuals were supported in 2023, while 72 individuals received assistance in 2024. With continued efforts, the municipality remains committed to empowering people with disabilities by providing employment opportunities, financial stability, and social inclusion.



































