Rare Sight in Koh Larn off Pattaya Coast – Sea turtle lays eggs amidst tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – For the first time on Koh Larn, a sea turtle emerged among sunbathing tourists to lay eggs on the beach, creating an extraordinary moment for visitors, March 3. The rare event took place in broad daylight, surprising beachgoers who witnessed the turtle carefully preparing its nest.

Authorities and conservationists promptly relocated the eggs to a safer area, away from human activity, ensuring the highest chance of survival for the hatchlings.







The incident sparked widespread attention, with locals and visitors expressing their thoughts online. One comment read: “Please, Koh Larn residents, let’s help protect these little ones!” The event highlights the importance of environmental conservation and the need to safeguard the island’s marine life.

Locals and tourists witnessed a rare and awe-inspiring sight as a large sea turtle emerged from the ocean to lay its eggs on Tien Beach, Koh Larn. The unexpected event caused a stir among beachgoers, as the turtle nested near sun loungers in a bustling tourist area—a highly unusual occurrence.



Paramatsakorn Kaewkiew, a 24-year-old who captured the moment on video, shared that he saw the mother turtle digging a nest in the sand around 5:50 AM. Realizing the significance of the event, he quickly recorded the scene and alerted his employer before setting up a bamboo barrier to prevent tourists from disturbing the nesting site. He expressed his amazement, saying it was his first time witnessing a sea turtle lay eggs in person.

At 2:00 PM, Wutthiphong Wongin, Director of Marine Resource Conservation at the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Region 2, led a team of officials and veterinarians to inspect the site. The turtle’s nest was found about 10 meters from the shoreline, containing 157 eggs—153 in good condition and four damaged. The species was identified as a hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata), and the eggs will be carefully relocated to a marine breeding center in Rayong for incubation and conservation efforts.







According to Wutthiphong, this event highlights the rich marine ecosystem of Koh Larn. Based on the video footage, the mother turtle is estimated to be around 10 years old. Experts predict she will return to lay more eggs within the next 10 days, prompting authorities to advise local businesses and residents to be vigilant and protect any future nesting sites from human interference.































