Pattaya Music Festival expands to 4 stages Dec. 11-12

Delayed more than six months by the pandemic, the Pattaya Music Festival comes back bigger than ever Dec. 11-12, unfolding on four stages.







Stages this year will be located on Pattaya Beach Road at Central Road, Soi 4 and the Dusit Curve and Jomtien Beach.

Pattaya Beach Road and Central Road between Beach and Second roads will be closed each day from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Pattaya officials on Dec. 1 announced the musical lineup for each day and stage:

Central Road

Friday – Pramote Wilaypana & Ant Emotion Town, Tu Poptorn, Christina Aguilar, Mai Charoenpura, Wanyai x Mon Monik, and Buddha Bless.

– Pramote Wilaypana & Ant Emotion Town, Tu Poptorn, Christina Aguilar, Mai Charoenpura, Wanyai x Mon Monik, and Buddha Bless. Saturday – Ice Saranyu, Bee Peerapat, Masha Wattanapanit, Mos Patipan, Tao Somchai Khemklad, Singto Numchok, and Burin Boonwisut.









Dusit Curve

Friday –Whal & Dolph, Wonderframe, Non Thanon, Somkiat, Flure, The Richman Toy.

–Whal & Dolph, Wonderframe, Non Thanon, Somkiat, Flure, The Richman Toy. Saturday – Sixty Miles, Musketeers, Max Jemmana, Tao Saksit, Mean, Jet’seter, and Tattoo Colour.

Soi 4

Friday – Mirr Gliss, Safeplanet, Indigo, Mocca Garden, Boom Boom Cash, and Twopee Southside

– Mirr Gliss, Safeplanet, Indigo, Mocca Garden, Boom Boom Cash, and Twopee Southside Saturday – Nu Reggae, Bad Baboon, 7-Day Crazy, The Rube, Greasy Café, T-Bone, and Ebola







Jomtien Beach

Friday – Sam Baht Ha Sib, Mahahing, Songkran Rangson, The Mousses, Sweet Mullet, and Instinct

– Sam Baht Ha Sib, Mahahing, Songkran Rangson, The Mousses, Sweet Mullet, and Instinct Saturday – Arm Chutima, SPF Dr. Fuu, Bedroom Audio, yes’sir days, Punch Worakan, Motif musical band, and Kwang AB Normal. (PCPR)











