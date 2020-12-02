Thai Prime Minister not guilty of violating ethical standards on army house case; retains post

The Constitution Court acquitted Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prayut Chan-ocha of breaching ethics clauses in the constitution as it delivered the ruling on the case of his living in the military residence.







The court spent 20 minutes to read its ruling, saying the prime minister was not found guilty of violating ethical standards and could retain his post.

He was the former army chief and had the right to stay in the army’s VIP guest house. His occupancy is neither against the constitution nor deemed a conflict of interest, the court said.









Moreover, it is the state’s duty to provide security for the prime minister and his occupancy of the house at a military base is line with the army’s regulations.

Opposition MPs had filed a petition to the Constitution Court that Gen. Prayut’s continued occupancy in the army residence after retiring in 2014 constituted a conflict of interest.

The complaint alleged that he broke constitutional articles barring government ministers from receiving special benefits from state agencies or enterprises because that would amount to a conflict of interest.

If a minister is found guilty of violating ethical standards, the official is to be disqualified and forced to step down. (TNA)











