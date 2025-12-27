Sleep-deprived teen rider crashes motorcycle into parked pickup in Pattaya, two injured

PATTAYA, Thailand — Two teenagers were injured after a motorcycle crashed into the rear of a parked pickup truck in the early hours of December 25, reportedly due to the rider falling asleep at the wheel.

At around 12:00 a.m., the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Radio Center received a report of a motorcycle accident in Soi Khao Talo. Rescue volunteers were dispatched to provide emergency assistance.







At the scene, a white-and-red Yamaha Fino motorcycle, registered in Bangkok, was found heavily damaged after slamming into the back of an orange Nissan pickup truck parked along the roadside. Motorcycle debris was scattered across the road.

Two injured teenagers were identified as the rider, Mr. Naruethep Rianmai, 16, who sustained injuries to his mouth and abrasions to his body, and the passenger, Ms. Sarida Namsuk, 17, who also suffered a split lip and multiple abrasions. Rescue workers administered first aid at the scene before rushing both victims to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Preliminary questioning indicated that the pair were riding back to their accommodation when the rider became drowsy and briefly fell asleep, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle and crash into the parked vehicle.

Police said a full investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause of the accident. Authorities also urged motorists to get adequate rest, particularly when traveling at night, to reduce the risk of similar accidents.



































