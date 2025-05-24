Pattaya moves toward fairness and safety, reclaims public spaces for all

PATTAYA, Thailand – In its continued effort to create a safe, fair, and welcoming city for all, Pattaya City has ramped up enforcement against the illegal use of public spaces—part of its broader mission under the “Better Pattaya” initiative.

This week, Pattaya municipal officers removed unauthorized traffic cones and barriers used by some businesses and individuals to illegally reserve public parking spaces. The move is intended to ensure equal access to public resources such as sidewalks, roadsides, and parking areas for both residents and visitors.

“It may not please everyone, but it’s for the public good,” officials noted, reinforcing that fair use of public property is a cornerstone of Pattaya’s city planning vision.

This ongoing campaign reflects Pattaya's broader transformation—not just as a tourism hotspot, but as a city of order, cleanliness, and shared responsibility.







Public Reactions & Community Voices:

The public has shown strong support, with many urging further action in other parts of the city:

“Please look into Sawang Fah–Naklua Market Road too. Many places block parking or sell goods right on the sidewalks, taking up half the walkway. It’s out of control,” one resident wrote.

“Good job! Blocking spaces so others can’t park is unfair.”

“Clear signage for where you can and can’t park would help—especially for tourists who don’t know the area.”

“It’s a good feeling to see officials taking action in the morning—makes me feel the city is being cared for.”

“Please also remove the motorcycles parked for rental along the beachfront. We’ll have more space for real parking.”

“It looks much cleaner now. This is the kind of change we need.”

“When people see action like this, they start to believe the city cares—not just responding to crises, but actually managing proactively.”



Still, some expressed concerns about balancing public order with small business needs, especially when vehicles block shopfronts:

“If someone parks in front of my shop and blocks customers from entering, what can I do?” asked one local vendor, prompting the city to consider clearer guidelines for such cases.

Ongoing Commitment:

City officials emphasized that this is not a one-time campaign, stating:

"We've done it, we're doing it, and we'll continue doing it—for Pattaya and everyone who calls it home or visits."






































