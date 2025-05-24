Pattaya Mayor receives 4 high-powered sewer cleaning trucks to combat flooding

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet officially received four state-of-the-art sewer and sludge vacuum trucks aimed at tackling chronic flooding and drainage issues across the city. The vehicles are part of the city’s continued efforts under the “Better Pattaya” policy to modernize urban infrastructure and improve quality of life for residents.

The fleet includes two 10-wheel trucks with a minimum water tank capacity of 10 cubic meters, and two 6-wheel trucks with at least 6 cubic meters capacity. These specialized vehicles are designed to suction and flush out waste, sludge, mud, sand, stones, and other debris that clog drainage pipes and sewer systems. They are expected to significantly reduce blockages that lead to urban flooding, especially during the rainy season.

The trucks were acquired to support proactive flood prevention efforts, especially in high-risk areas, and to respond quickly to public sanitation concerns throughout Pattaya.







Public Reaction:

Local residents responded positively to the announcement, praising the city’s proactive governance.

One commenter said, “When will other provincial governors start thinking as effectively as Pattaya’s mayor? Sigh…”

Another added, “I always follow Pattaya’s updates—there’s always something new being done. Thank you!”

Some residents requested further action, such as, “Please clean the drains in Jomtien roads too. It smells terrible,” and “We also need street sweeping trucks.”

A widely liked comment read, “Fully agree with this. The drainage system smells awful—this is a great step forward. Well done, Mayor.”







































