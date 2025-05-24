Pattaya urges public to report unsafe construction practices to hotline 1337

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is reinforcing its commitment to public safety by calling on residents to report road hazards and unsafe development practices through its 24-hour hotline, 1337. The reminder comes after a successful response to a complaint about soil falling from a 10-wheel construction truck in Soi 5, Pratumnak.

Officials from the Jomtien District Policy and Planning Division promptly investigated and traced the debris back to a nearby construction site. The site was found to be responsible for the mess, and the driver was brought in for administrative action. A fine was issued, and immediate cleaning of the affected area was ordered to restore road safety.







“This is a strong reminder that development must go hand in hand with responsibility,” one local resident commented.

The city continues to push forward under its “Better Pattaya” initiative, ensuring all public areas remain clean, safe, and accessible for everyone. Residents witnessing similar violations are encouraged to take part in shaping a better city by reporting through the 1337 hotline.

































