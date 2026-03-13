Pickup swerves to avoid traffic cone, overturns and crashes into power pole, killing driver near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A man was killed after his pickup truck lost control and overturned before crashing into a roadside power pole along Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip, near Pattaya, on the evening of March 12.

Police from Na Jomtien Police Station were alerted to the accident at about 7:40 p.m. and rushed to the scene along with rescue workers from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan.

The crash occurred on the inbound Pattaya lane of Sukhumvit Road before the overpass near Wat Na Jomtien in Chonburi Province.

At the scene, authorities found a bronze-gold Toyota Hilux Vigo pickup truck, registered in Chonburi, overturned on its side and wedged against a roadside electricity pole. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

Inside the vehicle, rescuers found the driver, identified as 46-year-old Wittaya Keawkhem. He had suffered severe injuries including trauma to the left ribs and a broken left arm and was pronounced dead at the scene.







A witness, 44-year-old Suriya Theukkhum, told police the pickup had been traveling normally before suddenly swerving to avoid traffic cones placed in the middle of the road. The driver then lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn and crash violently into the power pole.

Police said investigators will question additional witnesses and conduct a detailed examination of the scene to determine the exact cause of the accident.



































