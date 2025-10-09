Pattaya moves to clear abandoned buildings and vacant lots ahead of high season

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities launched a coordinated operation to organize homeless populations and clear abandoned buildings and vacant lots along Thappraya Road and Soi Yensabai. The initiative aims to improve public safety and the city’s environment ahead of the high tourist season.







The operation involved collaboration among the Social Welfare Department, the Office of Natural Resources and Environment for sanitation control, and Pattaya City Police. Local representatives closely observed and supported the work, ensuring smooth coordination.

Targeted areas included neglected properties along Thappraya Road and abandoned buildings in Soi Yensabai, which are often occupied by homeless individuals and pose potential safety and hygiene risks. Social welfare officers provided humanitarian assistance and are arranging appropriate support for affected individuals.



Officials stressed that the initiative not only enhances safety and hygiene but also contributes to the long-term improvement of Pattaya’s public spaces. Authorities have also urged motorcycle taxi drivers and local residents to report any abandoned buildings or lots being occupied, ensuring quicker responses and a cleaner, more welcoming city for both residents and tourists. Reports can be made directly to Pattaya City Hall via hotline 1337.



































