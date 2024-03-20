Pattaya motorway interchange closure eases traffic congestion

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City administration temporarily closed the North Pattaya Motorway Interchange from March 15 to 23 to address traffic disruptions caused by ongoing road surface renovations. Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai during his inspection on March 19 emphasized that the closure aimed to facilitate uninterrupted construction activities, particularly refurbishing the road surface along this route.







Initiated about a month ago, the project targets completion by May this year, already yielding positive results with improved traffic flow and favourable feedback from local businesses. For commuters traveling between Central Pattaya and Naklua, approximately 1 kilometre each way, the closure posed minimal inconvenience. Traffic light adjustments at the North Pattaya intersection expedited traffic flow from Central Pattaya to North Pattaya, with alternate routes designated for vehicles heading from the North Pattaya intersection to Naklua, aiding traffic dispersal and congestion reduction.







After assessment and coordination with the Pattaya City police, stationed traffic police were deemed unnecessary, with traffic lights solely utilized from North Pattaya to the Motorway Intersection. City officials reported that the closure duration may extend as construction progresses, but reiterated that the contracted deadline for completion is May 3. Contractors were urged to expedite efforts and restore the road to its original 4-lane configuration for the convenience of road users and tourists as soon as possible.





































