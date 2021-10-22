Pattaya Hospital exec says don’t wait for Moderna, get booster now

The deputy director of Banglamung Hospital encouraged people waiting for mRNA-based coronavirus booster shots to get an AstraZeneca jab instead.

Dr. Chanchai Limthongchai said there remains a large group of people in Pattaya who received a double dose of Chinese-made CoronaVac from Sinovac Biotech. They now qualify for AstraZeneca Plc. boosters, but aren’t getting them.







Chanchai said he can understand people who ordered Moderna Inc.’s mRNA vaccine from private hospitals paid good money for them and don’t want to waste it, but Moderna doses are only trickling into Thailand and no one knows how long it will take for those registered in Pattaya to get them.



During that wait, those who received Sinovac are seeing their antibody levels and immunity fade quickly, putting them at risk of getting infected.

Rather than wait on Moderna, Sinovac recipients should take the free AstraZeneca booster, which has been shown to greatly increase immunity levels, Chanchai said.



























