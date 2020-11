A motorcyclist died after being hit by a pickup truck on a dark street in Huay Yai.

Todsapol Sripol, 24, suffered severe injuries in the Nov. 21 crash on Soi Khao Makok. Driver Boonthum Saekong, 59, said he was turning into a housing development when Todsapol crashed into the front of his Mitsubishi pickup.



The motorcyclist was taken to Banglamung Hospital where he died.

Residents complained that the street is dark at night and many accidents happen there.