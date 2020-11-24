11 mil Thais traveled on public transport during long holidays, Chonburi highest road accidents

The Transport Ministry reported 10.69 million people used public transport and 14.05 million vehicles including 13.04 million private vehicles traveled to and from Bangkok during long holidays last weekend.







Chayatham Phromsorn, permanent secretary for transport, said that the traffic happened from Nov 18 to 22, the volume of travelers on public transport services was 2.06% more than expected and the number of vehicles entering and leaving the capital during the period were 35.31% higher than anticipation.









The Transport Ministry provided adequate transport services and no travelers were left stranded, he said.

According to Mr Chayatham, there were 455 traffic accidents during the period, 82 people were killed and 466 others injured. Most accidents resulted from violations against speed limits. The most accidents, 27, happened in Chonburi province.



Of all the nationwide accidents, 153 involved motorcycles, killed 47 people and injured 165 others. Lamphun and Nonthaburi provinces saw the most motorcycle accidents, 11 each.

Besides, five accidents happened to public transport vehicles, 13 others to trucks and three more to trains. Ten people were killed and 22 others were injured in the accidents involving the three kinds of vehicles.

Mr Chayatham said transport operators cooperated well with COVID-19 control measures during the extended weekend. (TNA)











