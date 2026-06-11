Pattaya motorcycle race ends in fatal crash, rider thrown 100 meters

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night motorcycle crash on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya left one rider dead and a 17-year-old seriously injured after a high-speed collision near the entrance to Soi Sukhumvit 54 in South Pattaya. Rescue workers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 11 following reports of a serious motorcycle accident involving two vehicles.







At the scene, rescuers found a red Honda Wave motorcycle registered in Nakhon Pathom. Its rider, 17-year-old Waranon, had suffered severe injuries. Emergency responders provided first aid before rushing him to hospital for urgent treatment. Approximately 100 meters away, officers found a grey Honda Forza motorcycle registered in Rayong. The rider, 26-year-old Theerapat, was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle sustained extensive front-end damage. Nattakorn Sophadee, a rescue volunteer who responded to the incident, said emergency crews found one victim already deceased and another critically injured. He added that information obtained from friends of the deceased suggested the victim had been racing another motorcycle moments before the crash.

According to preliminary accounts, the deceased was reportedly riding at high speed alongside a friend when his motorcycle collided with the teenager’s bike as it emerged from a side street. The impact threw the rider more than 100 meters along the roadway. Police documented the scene and collected evidence. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the crash and establish responsibility fairly for all parties involved.

















































