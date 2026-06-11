‘I live better here than in Germany’ Why Pattaya still attracts retirees worldwide

PATTAYA, Thailand – Along the shores of Jomtien Beach, a growing number of foreign retirees continue to enjoy a lifestyle that many say would be difficult to afford in their home countries. Despite rising living costs around the world, Pattaya remains one of Southeast Asia’s most popular destinations for long-term foreign residents seeking a comfortable retirement by the sea. During a visit to Jomtien on June 11, numerous retirees from Europe and North America could be seen enjoying the beachfront, dining at local restaurants, and taking advantage of the city’s relaxed lifestyle. Many have chosen to make Pattaya their permanent or long-term home, citing affordability, warm weather, healthcare, and a welcoming atmosphere as key factors behind their decision.







Among them is Jonas, a 68-year-old retiree from Germany who has lived in Jomtien for more than eight years. He said his pension allows him to enjoy a quality of life that would be far more expensive in Europe. “I rent a condominium near the beach, eat out regularly, and still have money left at the end of the month,” he said. “Everything feels more affordable compared to Germany, and the climate and friendly people make daily life enjoyable.”

Local business owners say retirees like Jonas have become an important part of Pattaya’s economy. Unlike short-term tourists, long-term visitors contribute steadily throughout the year by spending on accommodation, food, healthcare, transportation, and personal services. “These residents are here year-round, not just during the high season,” said one restaurant operator in Jomtien. “Their spending helps support local businesses and creates a stable source of income for many people in the community.”



Healthcare is another major attraction. Pattaya’s private hospitals offer internationally recognized medical services, multilingual staff, and treatment costs that are often lower than those found in many Western countries. For retirees considering long-term living abroad, access to quality healthcare provides an additional sense of security. Some retirees also choose to build new social networks and relationships in Thailand. Jan, a 45-year-old bar worker who has spent more than a decade in Jomtien, said many older foreigners appreciate having companionship and support as they age.

“A lot of them lived alone back home,” she said. “When they come to Thailand, they often enjoy having someone to talk to and share their lives with. It helps them feel less isolated.” As Western countries continue to face rising living expenses and aging populations, destinations such as Pattaya are increasingly being viewed not only as tourist hotspots but also as attractive places to spend retirement. The city’s combination of affordability, healthcare, climate, and established foreign communities continues to draw long-term residents from around the world. For many retirees, Pattaya is no longer simply a holiday destination. It has become a place to call home.

















































