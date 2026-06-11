British Royal Returns Princess Anne set for high-profile Thailand visit

BANGKOK, Thailand – Her Royal Highness Anne, The Princess Royal, and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will make an official visit to Thailand on July 16-17, according to the British Embassy in Bangkok. The visit is expected to highlight the longstanding and warm relationship between Thailand and the United Kingdom while reinforcing ties between the two countries at both governmental and royal levels.







During her stay, Princess Anne is scheduled to have an audience with Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand. She will also pay her respects to the late Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, reflecting the close and enduring ties between the British and Thai royal families. The Princess Royal is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and visit a school in Bangkok supported by Save the Children Thailand, reflecting her long-standing commitment to education and charitable causes. British Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding said the visit demonstrates the enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Thailand and underscores the important role played by the British Royal Family in fostering bilateral cooperation.



“Princess Anne’s fourth visit to Thailand reflects the warm and long-standing relationship between our two countries and the significant role our Royal Family continues to play in strengthening cooperation between the United Kingdom and Thailand,” Gooding said. Princess Anne has visited Thailand on three previous occasions. She made official visits in 1979 and 1987 and also traveled to the Kingdom in 1972 as a young princess accompanying her parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during their state visit to Thailand. The upcoming trip is expected to further reinforce the close diplomatic, cultural, and people-to-people ties that have linked Thailand and the United Kingdom for decades.

















































