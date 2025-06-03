Pattaya motorbike taxi riders push back against 2,000 baht helmet fine – ‘Too expensive, we can’t afford it’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s motorbike taxi community is voicing strong opposition to the new 2,000 baht fine for riding without a helmet, saying the amount is unaffordable—especially in today’s tough economy—and could threaten their livelihoods.

As of June 1, the Royal Thai Police began strict enforcement of Section 122 of the Land Traffic Act, mandating that motorcycle riders and passengers must wear helmets. Violators can be fined up to 2,000 baht. More controversially, drivers are now held responsible for passengers without helmets—doubling the penalty to 4,000 baht in such cases.







The rollout has been praised in some areas for increasing compliance. Police checkpoints across Bangkok, including Suthisan, Wang Thonglang, and Bang Sue, reported relatively low violation rates on the first day. However, enforcement in tourist-heavy areas like Pattaya presents unique challenges, especially for motorcycle taxi (win) operators.

A growing number of motorbike taxi drivers in Pattaya say the new fines are disproportionately harsh for their profession. Many passengers—especially tourists—refuse to wear helmets due to hygiene concerns or a lack of awareness. According to 47-year-old rider Suphon, “We can’t force customers to wear shared helmets. If we do, they just walk away and find another ride, or don’t take one at all. We lose income either way.”

The drivers argue that while safety is important, the high fines do not reflect economic reality. “We agree that wearing helmets saves lives, but 2,000 baht is too much,” Suphon added. “A fine of 400 to 500 baht would be more reasonable. Right now, people are struggling just to put food on the table.”



In Nakhon Ratchasima, similar concerns were echoed by locals and riders alike. Some complained that public awareness efforts have been insufficient, meaning many are unaware of the law until they’re hit with a large fine.

Motorbike taxi drivers are calling on the government to reconsider the penalty amounts, provide better communication about the new regulations, and explore solutions that don’t threaten their already fragile income. Many fear that without changes, enforcement may lead to more financial hardship than road safety.

































