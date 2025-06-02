Vocal coach and singer Sanya Khan shares insights at Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On May 28, 2025, the Pattaya City Expats Club had the pleasure of hosting Aleksandra (Sanya) Khan, a talented vocal coach and singer, who shared her journey and expertise in vocal training. The meeting was filled with engaging anecdotes, practical vocal techniques, and heartfelt stories that captivated the audience.

Sanya, originally from Russia and of Korean descent, began her presentation by expressing gratitude for the invitation and sharing her lifelong passion for singing. She recounted her early experiences of performing at family gatherings and how these moments shaped her love for music. Despite being a vocal coach for only three years, Sanya emphasized that she identifies more as a singer, having performed on stage for over two decades.







During her talk, Sanya highlighted the importance of vocal warm-up techniques, breath control, and articulation. She demonstrated various exercises and encouraged the audience to participate, making the session interactive and enjoyable. One of the key points she stressed was the significance of conveying emotions through singing. Sanya believes that authentic expression is crucial for connecting with the audience and delivering a powerful performance.

Sanya also shared a humorous anecdote about a young girl who insisted on singing independently during a karaoke session. This story illustrated the joy of working with children and the unexpected moments that make teaching rewarding. She mentioned several students, showcasing their progress and the importance of practice in developing vocal skills.

Reflecting on her experiences, Sanya discussed the differences between pop vocal techniques in Russian and American music. She emphasized the need for adaptability and learning from various styles to become a versatile singer.



Sanya also took her audience through several vocal exercises in Russian – as well as English encouraging audience participation by inviting those that wished to sing to do so. One of her Russian students, Axel, sang a Russian song. Another of her students, PCEC Governing Board member Amy Falken sang a delightful song (in English!). One of the more recent Club members, Jimmy Thornton also joined in and sang a stirring rendition of Blaze of Glory.

Following the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. Visit the PCEC’s YouTube channel for a video of Sanya’s presentation at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSORv_qn-k8&t=1399s.

































