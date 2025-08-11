Indian man caught in Pattaya for fake bank transfer to dodge high pub bill on Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police have arrested a 29-year-old Indian man accused of using a counterfeit bank transfer slip to avoid paying almost 100,000 baht for food and drinks at a popular pub on Walking Street.

Pattaya police, along with the Transnational Crime Suppression Unit and Tourist Police, executed a court warrant to arrest the Indian man on charges of falsifying documents, using forged documents, and ordering food and drinks knowing he could not pay.







Police tracked the suspect to a hotel where he was taken into custody and brought to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning. The culprit admitted to being the person named in the warrant.

The case stems from an incident in which the suspect allegedly visited a well-known Indian pub on Walking Street, ordered food and drinks totaling about 90,000 baht, and presented a fake transfer slip to claim payment had been made. When the establishment checked and found no funds credited to their account, they filed a complaint with police.



Pol Col Anek Srathongyu, Pattaya police chief, said the suspect claimed it was his first time committing such an act, but officers are not convinced. Authorities have urged business owners who encounter similar incidents or recognize the suspect to collect evidence and contact Pattaya Police Station at any time to prevent repeat offenses and support case expansion.

The suspect is now under interrogation, and police will proceed with the charges listed in the warrant before forwarding the case for prosecution.



































