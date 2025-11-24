Pattaya Mayor welcomes donation to strengthen local hospitals’ medical capacity

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet received a generous donation from Mr. Ai Chai-Lai totaling 100,000 baht to support the city’s healthcare services, November 21. The funds were evenly split, with 50,000 baht going to Pattaya City Hospital and 50,000 baht to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital.







The donation will be used to enhance medical capabilities, purchase essential medical equipment, and improve the quality of care for residents in Pattaya and surrounding communities. Mayor Poramet expressed gratitude, emphasizing that the support is vital for boosting hospital efficiency and ensuring the public receives high-quality healthcare services.



































