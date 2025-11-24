Pattaya Mayor rolls out zone shirts to standardize beach Thai massage services

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presented zone-specific shirts to local beach Thai massage operators to promote order, professionalism, and tourist confidence, on November 19. The ceremony took place at Pattaya Central Beach and included city council officials, public health and environmental representatives, and operators from Pattaya Beach and Wong Amat Beach.







The distribution covered 119 operators at Pattaya Beach wearing yellow shirts and 39 at Wong Amat Beach in green. All recipients are officially registered and certified by recognized Thai massage training institutions and are required to wear their designated shirts with member numbers while providing services. In total, Pattaya has 390 certified beach Thai massage operators, divided into four zones including Jomtien-Dongtan Beach and Jomtien-Free Zone.



Mayor Poramet said the initiative is designed to inspire professionalism, create a more organized and welcoming service environment, and enhance Pattaya’s image as a top tourist destination. Operators are encouraged to provide friendly, high-quality service at fair prices, ensuring visitors feel confident and impressed—helping drive both personal success and the city’s thriving tourism economy.



































