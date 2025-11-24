Pattaya Countdown 2026 set for softer, respectful tone in honor of Queen Sirikit

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s year-end festivities will take on a more solemn and reflective tone this year as preparations for Pattaya Countdown 2026 are underway. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led a meeting with city officials and organizers to finalize plans for the celebration, ensuring the event pays proper respect to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.







Event organizer MONO 29 presented a concept centered on a “sea of tranquility,” featuring tribute performances, artistic displays, live music, and the “Wave of Light” show that will convey respect and affection through light and sound. Officials emphasized that the event should maintain simplicity, harmony, and cohesion across all performances.

Mayor Poramet confirmed that once details are finalized, Pattaya’s Public Relations Department will release the full schedule to the public, ensuring residents and visitors are informed of the modified celebration.



































