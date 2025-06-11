Dream trip turns into nightmare—Indian tourist robbed by two transgender companions in Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – A first-time visitor to Pattaya had his holiday turn sour after falling victim to a theft by two transgender individuals he had taken back to his hotel room. The incident occurred in the early hours of June 10, and highlights a recurring pattern of tourist-targeted scams in the popular beach city.

At approximately 4:06 AM, an Indian national reported the theft to Pol. Lt. Col. Saijai Kamjulla at Pattaya City Police Station. According to the tourist, he encountered two transgender individuals while walking along Pattaya Beach. After negotiating a price for companionship, he brought them to his hotel room located in Pattaya Beach Soi 10.







Once inside the room, one of the individuals suggested taking a shower together, while the other waited on the bed. The victim, suspicious after the shower, checked his belongings and discovered that his wallet had been tampered with. A total of 600 euros (approximately 22,000 baht) and 50,000 Indian rupees (approximately 19,000 baht) had gone missing.

When he confronted the individual still in the room, she evaded the questions and then suddenly fled. The Indian man gave chase, but the second suspect attempted to delay him, claiming he may have misplaced the money. She then used the distraction to escape as well, boarding a waiting public vehicle arranged in advance.

Police have logged the complaint and are reviewing CCTV footage in the area. Officers from the investigative unit have been assigned to identify and locate the two suspects for prosecution.

Pattaya authorities continue to warn both Thai citizens and foreign tourists to exercise extreme caution when inviting strangers into private accommodations. While Pattaya remains a top global destination, crimes of opportunity—especially involving foreign tourists—are not uncommon.

Tourists are urged to avoid bringing unfamiliar individuals to their rooms, to secure valuables, and to report any suspicious behavior to the local police immediately. The Pattaya Tourist Police can be contacted 24/7 and are trained to assist international visitors in distress.

































