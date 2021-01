Pattaya engineers are taking advantage of the current shutdown to perform much-needed repairs to Koh Larn’s main pier.

The main pier has serviced as many as 10,000 people a day during good times and is had become severely dilapidated.

Pattaya officials hope reinforcing cement and filling in holes will make it safe as the city waits for government funds to build a new pier.