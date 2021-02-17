Thailand sets 10 billion baht as soft loans with 0.10% interest for tourism-related SMEs

Government Savings Bank is lending 10 billion baht as soft loans to small and medium-sized enterprises in the tourism sector. Businesses at Thailand’s famous tourist destinations such as Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai are most affected by the lockdown and air flight bans since the first quarter of last year.







GSB president Vitai Ratanakorn said the loans complied with a cabinet resolution that was reached on Feb 15 to help tourism-related operators because COVID-19 heavily affected the sector.





With 0.10% interest in the first year of borrowing, the loans are aimed to improve liquidity of the operators.

Interested borrowers can apply for the loans at www.gsb.or.th from Feb 18 to June 30 or until the 10-billion-baht amount runs out. (TNA)

















