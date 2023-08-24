Pattaya mayor tackles traffic congestion and parking woes

Pattaya, Thailand – In a determined response to the escalating issues of traffic congestion and the lack of well-organized parking spaces, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet has taken a leading role in tackling these challenges head-on. On August 23rd, he initiated a focused effort to enhance traffic discipline and parking management along the bustling South Pattaya Road.

Mayor Poramet proposed the implementation of an innovative alternating parking schedule based on odd and even numbered days, operational from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. This regulation encompasses the crucial area from the Sue-san (Telecommunications) – Third Road Intersection to the Wat Chaimongkol Temple Intersection on South Pattaya Road, renowned for its persistent congestion and parking issues.







“The ultimate goal is to establish a systematic approach to traffic and parking management,” Mayor Poramet expressed. “Through this updated parking schedule, we envision a reduction in accidents, an improvement in traffic flow, and greater convenience for both residents and visitors in the vicinity.”

Reactions from the local community have varied. Jarintorn, a local resident, highlighted the necessity of addressing not only parking shortages but also the limited accessibility of public transportation in tourist zones. He emphasized the importance of all-inclusive solutions that go beyond rule imposition.







“Simply enforcing rules without tackling the underlying causes won’t lead to sustainable results,” Jarintorn remarked. “We should strive to prevent authorities from capitalizing on public frustration. Instead, a comprehensive approach involving parking enhancements and transportation upgrades is essential.”

While some of the strategies discussed in this campaign might not be entirely new, certain residents like Thanyapat have noted a recent decline in compliance with these regulations. “Even though these measures have been in place for a while, consistent enforcement is paramount,” she observed. “It appears that recent leniency has contributed to the current situation.”

Orapan, another resident, raised concerns about traffic on the second road, asserting, “Discipline needs to extend beyond enforcement. It involves instilling behavioral changes in how people approach traffic and parking. A combination of stringent law enforcement and ongoing awareness campaigns can effectively strike this balance.”







Commencing on September 1st, city authorities and the police plan to launch vigorous law enforcement and traffic discipline campaigns. The effectiveness of these initiatives remains to be seen as the city strives to create harmony between road orderliness and the convenience of both residents and visitors.













