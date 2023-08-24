Pattaya woos Russian and Kazakhstani travel agents to boost tourism

Pattaya, Thailand – In a collaborative effort with tour operators from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) unveiled the “Amazing Thailand Amazing New Chapters, Agent FAM Trip and Trade Meet 2023.” Under the direction of Teerasil Tapen, the Director of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East Region, this event was held at the Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa from Aug 22 to 23.







A warm reception awaited the delegates, with Ms. Anoma Wongyai, Director of TAT Pattaya Office, and Pramote Tubtim, the Permanent-Secretary of Pattaya City, extending heartfelt greetings and sharing insights into the essence of Pattaya’s allure. Brimming with enthusiasm, Teerasil Tapen said, “Russia and Kazakhstan remain pivotal markets for Thai tourism. This initiative underscores our steadfast commitment to expanding these markets while enhancing Pattaya’s allure as a preferred and cherished destination.”







Spanning two immersive days, delegations consisting of ten representative companies embarked on an expedition to uncover the diverse tapestry of tourism offerings and amenities in the Pattaya and Sattahip regions. With carefully curated itineraries, the delegates immersed themselves in a diverse range of experiences that authentically highlighted the region’s capability to cater to a variety of traveler preferences.

With the intention of solidifying the ties between the visiting delegates and the local tourism industry, a pivotal business negotiation meeting was orchestrated with twenty local entrepreneurs hailing from Pattaya and Chonburi, representing a diverse range of hotels and tourist attractions.







The program artfully interwove visits to innovative and state of the art accommodations, including the recently revamped U-Tapao Airport, with immersive encounters at family-oriented tourist destinations. This comprehensive itinerary provided participants with an intimate understanding of the region’s potential to seamlessly address a myriad of traveler interests.















