Pattaya named one of ASEAN’s safest cities — but expats aren’t buying it and share their own stories

PATTAYA, Thailand – When Pattaya was recently named one of the safest cities in ASEAN by the data aggregator Numbeo — as reported by Pattaya Mail — the reaction online was swift, loud, and deeply divided. While some long-term visitors applauded the recognition, a flood of sarcastic, skeptical, and downright outraged comments from expats poured into social media threads, raising questions about how safety is truly measured in a city that’s anything but quiet.

"Safest city? Lol, the craziest headline I've heard today," wrote one user. That tone set the stage for dozens more to weigh in, ranging from humorous disbelief to serious criticism.







“It is safe,” another user chimed in sarcastically. “I went out for a bottle of milk at 4 a.m. last week and two ladyboys followed me to 7-Eleven, waited till I did my shopping, then followed me back to my digs to make sure I was safe. Unfortunately, the hotel security guard chased them away.”

Another added, “Must be joking!! Daily fights in the bars, crazies running amok in town…”

Some challenged the survey's credibility directly. "Voted by whom? The bargirls?" and "A lot of envelopes changed hands!" were echoed by multiple commenters who seemed convinced the ranking was either paid for or simply inaccurate.



Others turned to humor with a dark edge.

“Is this a sick joke?” asked one.

“Yes, along with no prostitution,” another added, mockingly.

“Safe for Russians,” quipped one expat, while another said, “Worst place in the world is Pattaya. For Indians, it is paradise.”

A few defended the city, noting that safety depends on behavior and perspective.

“I feel safer here than in the UK for sure,” one said.

“Been going to Pattaya since 2017 — never seen any trouble. Very safe on my own,” another added.

"Only those who put themselves in danger will die," said one commenter. "Stay away from drunk people and nothing happens."



Still, even those more measured in tone offered nuanced views:

“Although daily crime makes the news every day, the per capita crime rate is probably low,” one user said.

“Been to Pattaya eleven times — not a problem if you do the right thing. Don’t look for trouble,” added another.

“Every little tiff quickly escalated by ten Thai men,” a commenter warned.

"Look out! Thai gangsters everywhere," said one more.





Critics were especially vocal about visible crime, infrastructure, and traffic danger:

“Safe? Unless you want pavements to walk on. You get pushed into the road where idiots race up and down.”

“Not the healthiest city! Pollution, road carnage, and aggression,” another added.

“Unless you’re an Indian wearing a 5-baht gold necklace at 3 a.m. on Beach Road,” one joked grimly.

For some, the announcement was pure comedy.

“All those street fight videos must be AI-generated, right?”

"The place looks like a complete dump," claimed another.







Others dismissed the media coverage entirely:

“The f—in’ news media in Thailand is nothing but crap.”

“They must be on weed — safe??”

“With all the white and brown foreigners, the country is not safe.”

“Pattaya officials must’ve paid to get on that list. It’s the homicide capital of Thailand and only getting worse.”

"Don't they count the daily stabbings and shootings?" another asked.







Still, a few lone voices stood firm in support:

“Why say one of the safest? It is the safest!”

As debate raged on, one user perhaps summed it up best:

“It’s fine if you just stay in and don’t go anywhere.”

While rankings like Numbeo’s offer a data-driven snapshot of safety based on reported crime, cost of living, and survey responses, public perception paints a far messier picture. In Pattaya — a city that blends beachside charm with nightlife chaos — the question of safety may be less about numbers and more about perspective.

Whether paradise or powder keg, Pattaya continues to be a place where reality depends on who you ask — and where you stand when the sun goes down.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/pattaya-named-one-of-aseans-safest-cities-for-2025-as-chiang-mai-tops-the-list-501179


































