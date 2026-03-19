Pattaya Mayor responds swiftly to damaged power pole complaint near railway road tunnel

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led an urgent inspection on March 18 after residents reported a damaged power pole that had caused repeated accidents near the railway road tunnel at Nong Ket Yai intersection.

The complaint was submitted through the city’s “Direct Line to the Pattaya Mayor” public reporting channel. Residents warned that the broken pole had been struck several times by passing motorcycles and cars, creating a serious hazard for motorists using the route.

Accompanied by members of his administrative team, including the mayor’s secretary and assistants from the city council office, the mayor visited the site to assess the situation and coordinate an immediate response.

According to the resident who filed the complaint, multiple incidents had occurred before the issue was reported. Vehicles traveling through the area had collided with the damaged pole, raising concerns about the risk of further accidents if the problem was not addressed quickly.

Following the inspection, officials confirmed that the local electricity authority had already removed the damaged pole and repaired the hazardous point, effectively resolving the immediate danger.

The resident who raised the issue expressed appreciation to the city administration for responding quickly and prioritizing public safety.

Mayor Poramet said Pattaya City will continue to monitor complaints submitted through its public channels and work closely with relevant agencies to resolve problems promptly, helping improve safety for residents and visitors traveling around the city.











































