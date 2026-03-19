Pattaya ramps up Sukhumvit Road upgrade, 4-km recycling project to start after Songkran

By Pattaya Mail
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Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inspects the Sukhumvit Road section from Naklua to Central Pattaya ahead of a 4-kilometer road resurfacing project using recycling asphalt, aimed at improving traffic flow and safety for residents and tourists.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led an on-site inspection of Sukhumvit Road’s second phase improvement project, covering the stretch from Naklua Intersection to Central Pattaya Intersection on March 18.

Joined by city executives, the mayor’s secretary, council assistants, department heads, and relevant agencies, Mayor Poramet reviewed traffic conditions and site preparations ahead of the road resurfacing work along the western lanes toward Chonburi.

The project responds to chronic wear and tear caused by heavy trucks and frequent traffic congestion, which has resulted in significant road damage along this key corridor. The city has contracted Suwalee Company Limited to manage the project, including design, planning, and construction.

Covering approximately 26,500 square meters over 4 kilometers, the westbound lanes will be upgraded using a Recycling asphalt method, which involves removing the existing road structure and laying a new 8-centimeter-thick asphalt layer. The project is expected to take 200 days from the start date.

City officials and engineers survey the damaged Sukhumvit Road westbound lanes toward Chonburi, planning the Recycling asphalt resurfacing project to reduce traffic disruptions and support Pattaya’s future growth and tourism.

Preparations are currently underway, including finalizing contracts, conducting surface surveys, and preparing construction plans. Officials confirmed that work is scheduled to begin after the conclusion of Pattaya’s Songkran “Wan Lai” festival (April 19) to minimize traffic disruptions. Traffic management measures will be implemented to reduce inconvenience to motorists, pedestrians, and tourists.


Mayor Poramet emphasized that the upgrade will provide safer, more comfortable travel, support the city’s growing tourism sector, and ensure the road can handle future urban and commercial growth efficiently.

“This project is not only about repairing roads, it is about improving safety, convenience, and the overall experience for residents and tourists. We are committed to minimizing disruption while preparing Pattaya for the years ahead,” the mayor said.

Mayor Poramet reviews traffic conditions near the Bangkok Pattaya Hospital stretch, ensuring the upcoming 200-day roadwork minimizes impact on commuters and tourists.



Preparations for the Sukhumvit Road improvement project include site surveys and construction planning, designed to provide safer, smoother travel and accommodate the city’s expanding tourism and urban development.

The mayor greets children on the elevated pedestrian crossing along Sukhumvit Road, emphasizing the city’s commitment to safety for young residents and visitors alike.















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