Airlines push for jet fuel tax relief to keep Thailand travel affordable

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s airline industry is preparing to propose a temporary reduction in the excise tax on jet fuel in an effort to stabilize domestic airfares as global energy prices remain volatile.

The proposal comes from the Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT), which says the measure would help airlines control operating costs and prevent ticket prices from rising sharply during a period of geopolitical tension and fluctuating oil markets.

AAT President Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth said the proposal follows discussions among senior executives from the association’s six member airlines: Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Vietjet Air.

Airline leaders said rising fuel costs are one of the largest pressures facing the aviation industry. By temporarily reducing the excise tax on jet fuel for domestic flights, airlines believe they can keep ticket prices more affordable for travelers while maintaining operational stability.

For tourism destinations like Pattaya, stable airfare prices are particularly important. Although the resort city does not have its own major commercial airport, most international and domestic visitors arrive through Suvarnabhumi Airport or U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport before continuing their journey to the seaside resort.

Industry observers say keeping airfares stable could help ensure that travel demand to Pattaya and other major destinations remains strong, especially during peak holiday periods.





Airlines are also preparing for the busy Songkran travel season in April 2026. Carriers plan to add additional flights and lower airfare price caps by as much as 30 percent during the holiday period to accommodate rising travel demand.

The combined measures aim to support Thailand’s tourism sector and regional economies, including destinations such as Pattaya that depend heavily on a steady flow of domestic and international visitors.



































