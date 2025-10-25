Cigarette butt sparks fire in central Pattaya trash bin authorities contain blaze in time

PATTAYA, Thailand – A moment of carelessness nearly sparked a serious fire in central Pattaya when a still-burning cigarette butt was thrown into a trash bin. Authorities were alerted by passersby and quickly arrived to find flames starting inside the bin. Acting swiftly, municipal officers used water from the nearby container to extinguish the fire before it could spread. The surrounding area was thoroughly checked to ensure no flare-ups remained.







Officials urge both residents and tourists to avoid discarding cigarette butts in public spaces or trash bins, emphasizing that such acts, combined with Pattaya’s hot weather, can quickly turn into dangerous fires. Witnesses noted that careless disposal by both locals and tourists is common, highlighting a recurring safety concern. Residents and tourists are encouraged to report fire hazards or unsafe disposal practices to Pattaya City Hall via the hotline 1337.



































