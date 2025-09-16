Pattaya lifeguards aid elderly tourist after fall on hazardous sidewalks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officials received reports from local residents that an elderly foreign tourist had fallen at the entrance of Jomtien Soi 5, also known as Soi Immigration. Lifeguards and municipal officers quickly responded to provide immediate assistance.

Officials administered first aid on-site before coordinating with an ambulance to transfer the tourist to Pattaya City Hospital for further evaluation. Authorities confirmed that the tourist’s condition was stable but required monitoring.







Initial observations suggest that uneven footpaths, debris along the walkway, and weaving motorbikes navigating the narrow streets may have contributed to the fall, highlighting ongoing concerns about pedestrian safety in the area. Municipal officers are reviewing the conditions of footpaths and adjacent roads to identify areas that require urgent maintenance and stricter traffic management.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet praised the rapid response, saying, “Quick action is crucial when an elderly person is involved in an accident. We are proud of our municipal officers and lifeguards for their dedication to the safety of both tourists and residents.”



The incident underscores Pattaya’s preparedness and the collaboration between municipal authorities and the community in providing timely assistance. The city continues to emphasize safety measures for tourists, particularly the elderly, and is committed to improving footpaths, controlling traffic, and reducing hazards from weaving motorbikes to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for all visitors.



































