Pattaya partners Mokwon University to prepare students for Korea-linked futures

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City, in cooperation with Mokwon University from Daejeon, South Korea, has launched a Korean language camp aimed at enhancing students’ skills and broadening their future educational and career opportunities, Jan 20.

Kritsana Boonsawad, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, welcomed Dr. Hee-Hak Lee, President of Mokwon University, and his delegation at 10.00 a.m. on Monday, before delivering opening remarks at the Korean language skills enhancement camp. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Komkrit Niraphan, Director of the Education Administration Division, school executives, teachers, and upper secondary students from Pattaya City School 7 (Ban Nong Phang Khae).







The Korean language camp is being held from January 20–22, 2026, at Pattaya City School 7, as part of Pattaya’s foreign language development programme. The project aims to strengthen students’ Korean language skills, foster positive attitudes toward learning the Korean language and culture, and provide a foundation for those interested in further education or careers linked to South Korea.

The program is taught by native Korean instructors and specialists from Mokwon University, with a total of 70 upper secondary students (Grades 10–12) participating. Organizers said the camp is designed not only to improve language proficiency but also to inspire students to apply their skills in daily life and future professions, particularly in tourism, international business, and education.

City officials noted that the initiative reflects Pattaya’s commitment to preparing young people for an increasingly globalized world by equipping them with practical language skills and cross-cultural understanding.



































