PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampicheat presided over the opening ceremony of the “Songkran Festival at Wat Tham Samakkhi,” Pattaya City on April 13.

The event, held in Nongprue, East Pattaya, was attended by a large crowd of Pattaya residents, including Banjong Bandunprayuk, Vice President of the Pattaya City Council, and other members of the City Council. The festival celebrated the local Songkran traditions and attracted many attendees eager to participate in the festivities.