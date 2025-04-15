Non-stop fun is already spreading everywhere — from Pattaya Beach to all the Sois and Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Even though April 19 — Wan Lai Pattaya — hasn’t officially arrived yet, the whole city is already buzzing with the excitement of Songkran. From the golden sands of Pattaya Beach to the lively alleys and famous Walking Street, the sounds of water splashing and happy laughter fill the air.

The streets are alive with tourists, both Thai and international, flocking together to celebrate the festive season. Water fights are in full swing, and people are having the time of their lives, getting drenched in the best possible way. Everyone’s ready with water guns, buckets, and the contagious energy of the Songkran spirit.







It’s an early splash of Songkran fun, with music, dancing, and good vibes taking over every corner of Pattaya. The celebration isn’t waiting for the official day — it’s already happening, and there’s no stopping the wave of joy spreading through the city!



























