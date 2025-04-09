Pattaya Mayor opens Big C’s Songkran celebration with deals and discounts nationwide

PATTAYA, Thailand – Big C has launched the “Celebrate Songkran with Big C” campaign to honor the Thai tradition and promote cultural tourism during the Songkran festival. The event, officially opened by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, took place at the Big C Extra Pattaya 3 branch. The ceremony was attended by city officials and distinguished guests.

Big C Supercenter, part of the BJC Group, is offering significant discounts of up to 50% on over 1,000 products, including daily essentials, electronics, Songkran-themed clothing, food for gatherings, and more. The campaign runs from April 8 to April 30, at Big C locations nationwide and online, providing customers with great deals and special promotions.

































