Pattaya Mayor orders expansion of water supply projects to address drought and water shortages

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has directed relevant agencies to compile information on 12 ongoing water supply extension projects within Pattaya. The goal is to submit these details to the Pattaya Waterworks Department for further evaluation and to create a clear timeline for public dissemination. This is aimed at informing citizens about the progress of these projects, expected timelines, and ensuring transparency regarding the execution of the work.

The projects, which are part of the 2024 budget but will be funded in 2025, include extensive work on extending the water distribution network across various areas in Pattaya. These areas include popular locations such as Soi Khopai, Sukhumvit Pattaya, and Paniad Chang, with total budgets ranging from 270,000 to over 700,000 baht for each project.







The waterworks expansion aims to improve water distribution across the city, ensuring sufficient supply to both residents and businesses. Among the 12 projects, the expansion covers critical areas like Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 63 and Soi South Pattaya 10/1. Once completed, these upgrades will help meet the growing water demands of the city.

In addition to the local water projects, the administration has also considered urgent measures to address water shortages on Koh Larn during the dry season. A proposal to purchase bulk water at a discounted rate of 170 baht per ton has been put forward, which would significantly reduce the current cost of water for residents. Furthermore, the city is working to renew a contract with East Water Company to increase the production capacity of the water supply, which will help alleviate water scarcity on the island in the near future.



By tackling both long-term infrastructure projects and immediate solutions for water supply issues, Pattaya is taking proactive steps to ensure a sustainable water system that meets the needs of its residents and businesses.



























