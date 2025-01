PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Banglamung District Office in Chonburi, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, along with city officials extended their congratulations to the new Banglamung District Chief, Patcharapat Srithanyanon, on January 15.

The group took the opportunity to discuss collaborative work and strategies to enhance the efficiency of operations and cooperation with various sectors, aiming to improve the quality of life and confidence of both residents and tourists in the region.