Pattaya City issues warning on unauthorized use of public spaces along roadsides

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has issued a warning regarding the improper installation, placement, or storage of items in public spaces or along roadsides. Any such actions that do not comply with the authorization guidelines will result in fines.

The public is reminded to respect both their own rights and the rights of others. Many citizens are confused by the unnecessary placement of items in public areas, highlighting that those responsible for doing so are not respecting the law.







There have been calls for the establishment of a hotline to report violations. Additionally, there are concerns about traffic congestion in narrow alleys, with reports of tour buses blocking streets and making it difficult for other vehicles to pass.

Reports incidents to Pattaya City Hall Hotline – 1337


































