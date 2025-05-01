Pattaya Mayor leads review of 12th St. Patrick’s Day Parade and donates proceeds to Father Ray Foundation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over a meeting to review the outcomes of the 12th St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2025 and presented the event’s proceeds (1,544,467 baht) to the Father Ray Foundation on April 30. The meeting, held at Pattaya City Hall, included participation from government officials, public and private sector agencies, and event staff. Father Korkiat Deesri, President of the Father Ray Foundation, also attended with his team.

The event, jointly organized by Pattaya City and the Father Ray Foundation, was held on March 17 along the Dusit Curve on Pattaya Beach Road. It celebrated St. Patrick’s Day while fostering relationships between government, private organizations, and local communities, and aimed to promote tourism in Pattaya.







During the meeting, the organizing team presented a summary of the event’s results, including key issues encountered and suggestions for improving future parades. Organizers also expressed gratitude to all supporting agencies and formally handed over the event’s revenue to the Father Ray Foundation.

Mayor Poramet thanked the event organizers and all involved sectors, affirming Pattaya’s continued support for inclusive events that appeal to tourists of all lifestyles. He emphasized that such activities align with the city’s “Better Pattaya” policy, which seeks to promote sustainable tourism through innovative and community-driven initiatives.

































