Pattaya Mayor joins NACC media forum, pledges transparency in key infrastructure projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet participated in a media relations seminar hosted by Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) at the Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa in Chonburi. The event brought together key officials, including NACC Secretary-General Saroj Phuengrampen, Assistant Secretary-General of Region 2 Wattanachai Sommee, Chonburi NACC Office Director Kittipong Klipyam, and members of the Pattaya administration team.







The three-day forum (June 25–27) aims to foster understanding between public sector bodies and the media, promote transparency in government projects, and empower journalists to act as watchdogs against corruption. The seminar featured three panel discussions, including statistics on complaints and cases in Region 2, and updates on major Pattaya development initiatives.

During the forum, Mayor Poramet provided progress updates on two major infrastructure projects:

Eastern National Sports Complex

The mayor reported steady progress on the national-level sports stadium, which aligns with Pattaya’s strategic priority to enhance sports infrastructure and support regional events. However, structural issues with the stadium’s roof have recently emerged, prompting the need for engineering adjustments. These changes may affect construction near the running track. City engineers, designers, and contractors will meet soon to resolve the issue, with the goal of keeping the project on schedule and ensuring long-term usability.



Thepprasit Soi 9 Drainage Project

The second major project aims to resolve flooding issues in Jomtien Beach and surrounding communities. Construction is currently underway and expected to be completed within the contracted timeframe. Once finished, the improved drainage system will help reduce chronic flooding in the area.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of transparency and due diligence in both projects. He reassured the public that Pattaya City Hall remains committed to ensuring that all infrastructure developments deliver tangible benefits for residents and are carried out with integrity.









































