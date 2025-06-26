Pattaya authorities crack down on begging amid public pressure for safer, cleaner streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials have intensified efforts to address street begging following growing public concern about safety and cleanliness in tourist areas. In a coordinated operation this week, municipal officers, local police, and representatives from the Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Office detained 22 individuals — both Thai nationals and foreign nationals — found begging in locations including Pattaya Beach, Second Road, and the Wat Chai Market area.

The individuals were transported to Pattaya Police Station for identification, processing, and potential legal action. According to authorities, the sweep was prompted by a series of complaints from residents and business owners regarding the increasing visibility of beggars, particularly undocumented migrants, in high-traffic zones.







Officials said some cases involved individuals suspected of exploiting children or operating under organized networks, prompting calls for broader investigations. Authorities are also looking into possible connections to illegal activities and the use of rented properties as safehouses.

Online and community reactions have largely supported the crackdown. Social media users expressed approval of the operation and urged law enforcement to maintain pressure through consistent enforcement and long-term deterrent measures, including deportation for foreign nationals found violating immigration and public nuisance laws.



Concerns were also raised about the recurrence of offenders and the effectiveness of penalties. Some commenters urged authorities to implement stricter legal consequences and ensure that deportation orders are enforced.

The operation is part of a wider initiative to improve public spaces in Pattaya and enhance the city’s image as a safe and orderly tourist destination. Officials have indicated that further sweeps and follow-up investigations will be conducted as necessary.



































