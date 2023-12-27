Pattaya celebrates Christmas with lights, music, and security

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya was filled with festive spirit on the night of December 25, as locals and foreigners alike gathered to celebrate Christmas. The city’s famous Walking Street, a pedestrian-only zone of bars, clubs, and entertainment venues, was the center of attraction, with dazzling decorations and lively music.

Many establishments along Walking Street transformed their settings into Santa’s workshop, with staff dressed as Santa Claus and elves. Customers were welcomed with warm smiles and offered drinks and snacks. Some venues also featured live bands, DJs, and karaoke, adding to the fun and excitement.







While the partygoers enjoyed the holiday cheer, the Tourist Police were on duty to ensure safety and convenience. They stationed officers at various points in the city, especially in crowded areas, to prevent any trouble and provide assistance if needed. They also advised tourists to follow the Covid-19 prevention measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensan, Superintendent of Tourist Police responsible for Pattaya City and surrounding areas, said that the Tourist Police were committed to making the holiday season safe and enjoyable for everyone. He said that officers patrolled on foot, handing out cookies to tourists and wishing them a Merry Christmas. He also thanked the local authorities and businesses for their cooperation and support.





























