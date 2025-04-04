Pattaya Mayor issues urgent call for building safety inspections following earthquake

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have issued an urgent call for building owners and occupants to conduct immediate safety inspections following the recent 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck near Mandalay, Republic of the Union of Myanmar, at approximately 1:20 PM on March 28.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located about 326 kilometers from Pang Mapha District in Mae Hong Son Province, but tremors were felt as far as Pattaya, raising concerns about potential structural impacts on local buildings.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet is urging all property owners and occupants to contact certified building inspectors to assess possible damage and determine necessary repairs or reinforcements. This is to ensure that buildings remain safe, stable, and structurally sound for continued use in accordance with engineering standards and legal regulations.

Pattaya City emphasized that this measure is both a response to the current seismic event and a proactive step toward preventing future risks. The inspections should follow the official preliminary post-earthquake structural assessment form provided by the city, available online at Pattaya.go.th.



Property owners are requested to submit their inspection reports to Pattaya City as soon as possible. If any damage or irregularities are detected, they must report them promptly for further investigation and response.

For more information, please contact the Building Inspection Division at 038-253-182 during official business hours.



























